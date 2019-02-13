Suicide attack kills 20 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011..
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iranian state media said that up to 20 members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed when a terrorists carried out a suicide bombing of bus in southeast Iran. Video showed a bus mangled alongside a road at night. There were up to “thirty martyrs,” Fars News said as the casualties appeared to increase throughout the evening.
The attack comes as the US and other countries are attending meetings in Warsaw that are widely seen as part of an attempt to confront Iran in the region.
The southeastern area of Iran has suffered a wave of attacks by various armed groups, such as Jaish Al-Adl, a group based in Sistan and Baluchestan province. In September gunmen attacked a military parade in Ahwaz, an area in southwestern Iran. Other attacks by Kurdish groups in northeastern Iran have also targeted the IRGC.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>