June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Suicide car bomb in Somalia injures seven soldiers

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 04:30
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOGADISHU - A suicide car bomb explosion at a military base in Somalia injured seven soldiers late Saturday, a military official said, and Islamist group al Sbabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.



Al Shabaab fights to topple Somalia's western-backed central government and impose its a rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam's Sharia law.



Major Hussein Ali, a Somali military officer told Reuters the attack took place at a military base just outside the town of Kismayu in Southern Somalia.



"We fired (at) the suicide car bomb before it entered the base. It exploded outside the base. Only seven Somali soldiers were injured," Ali said.



The assault was on the same base where a US soldier was killed in an attack late on Friday.



Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack and said they killed 40 Somali soldiers.



"We killed 40 Somali soldiers in the base," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, told Reuters.



Al Shabaab is also fighting to drive out African Union mandated peace keeping force AMISOM.



"The foreign forces ran away from the base this morning because we attacked them on Friday. We targeted the Somali forces who were in the base," he added.

Abdullahi Ismail, a resident in the area where the attack occurred told Reuters he saw five casualties being taken to a local hospital.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 10, 2018
N.Korean leader's private jet departs Pyongyang for Singapore

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut