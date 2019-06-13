Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut bashes Ohana for 'irresponsible legal outlook'

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut bashed Justice Minister Amir Ohana on Thursday, stating his comments could throw Israel into anarchy.
"It is important for me to tell you that in my opinion, the fact that a justice minister in the State of Israel, on his inauguration day, chooses to share with us an unprecedented and irresponsible legal outlook, In other words, every litigant can now, with the blessings of the justice minister, choose which judgment to uphold and which to not," Hayut said. "I want to say only one thing about this, this is the short road to anarchy.“
On Wednesday, Ohana said he was okay with disobeying the High Court if it conflicted with Israel's security interests.
