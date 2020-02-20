The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
High Court approves demolitions of homes of killers of Rina Shnerb

Last week, the IDF informed the family that the military intends to demolish their house. The family filed an appeal against the demolition.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 11:03
IDF soldiers searching in the West Bank for the terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb, August 2019 (photo credit: IDF)
IDF soldiers searching in the West Bank for the terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb, August 2019
(photo credit: IDF)
The High Court of Justice on Thursday approved the IDF's demolition orders of the houses of the killers of Rina Shnerb despite the impact on non-involved family members and their neighbors.
Bian Hanatasha, Halmi Hamdan and Sana'a Majams, family members of the killers of Shnerb, had all petitioned the High Court to block the IDF demolition orders.
Justices Hanan Melcer, Daphna Baraz-Erez and Yael Wilner voted unanimously to endorse the demolitions, saying despite the harm to the family members who would lose their home, that they were critical for deterring future terror attacks by persons like the killers who murdered Shnerb in August 2019.
The court said that it was satisfied that there was no less extreme action that could be taken to achieve deterrence and that the IDF would work hard to ensure that only the homes of the killers, and not unrelated neighbors homes, would be demolished.
Melcer said that at the hearing on the petitions, he had asked the family members who petitioned to condemn the actions of their relatives involved in Shnerb's murder.
He said that such a condemnation might have served as a deterrent even in place of the demolition, but that his request was greeted by a disturbing and stony silence.


Tags Terrorism demolition Terrorist Rina Shnerb
