Surprised, Trump thinks he's still in hospitality business

By REUTERS
October 20, 2019 17:40
US President Donald Trump was surprised at the resistance to his now-revoked decision to host next year's Group of Seven summit at his Florida golf resort, his acting chief of staff said on Sunday, adding that Trump still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.


Trump on Saturday announced on Twitter that he was abandoning the move to host the meeting at Trump National Doral near Miami in June, citing "Crazed and Irrational Hostility" from Democrats and the news media. He said he would look for another site, possibly the Camp David presidential retreat.
"He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback" to the original announcement, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday."


"At the end of the day, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business, and he saw an opportunity to take the biggest leaders from around the world and he wanted to put on the absolute best show, the best visit that he possibly could and he was very confident of doing that at Doral," Mulvaney said.



