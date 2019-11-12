Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Suspected wife-killer spent 24 hours with her body before it was found

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 21:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Alleged wife killer Eliran Malol was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of his wife Michal Sela and will face a life sentence, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Malol spent 24 hours with his wife’s body before it was found, the body was discovered only after he took his infant daughter to a neighbor to request help. Allegedly, Malol demanded his wife cut off all relations with friends and former partners, he is said to have murdered her when she returned from a workshop dealing with personal empowerment.


