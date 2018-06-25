Swedish court sentences three to prison over synagogue arson attack

Breaking news.
STOCKHOLM - A court on Monday sentenced three men who had sought asylum in Sweden to prison for an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in Gothenburg in December 2017.
The men, along with a number of others, threw burning torches at the synagogue and two cars parked on the property, resulting in minor damage.
The attack took place just days after the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The court sentenced two men to two years in prison and a third to one year and three months for threats and attempted criminal damage.
All three men had sought asylum in Sweden. Two - a Syrian national and a Palestinian resident in Syria have been given permanent residency.