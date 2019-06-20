Swedish prosecutor will not appeal court ruling on Assange detention

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's prosecution authority said on Thursday it would not appeal a court ruling rejecting a formal request that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange be detained while an allegation of rape is investigated.
The detention order would have been a formal prerequisite for an extradition request to Britain, which is holding Assange."Work is now focused on assessing the evidence in the investigation through holding certain complementary interviews," Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson said in a statement.
On June 3, the Uppsala District Court said the investigation could proceed without Assange being ordered detained.
Sweden wants to question Assange over an allegation of rape made in 2010.
