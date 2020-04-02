Swiss coronavirus cases top 18,000, death toll rises to 432
By REUTERS
APRIL 2, 2020 14:30
The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 432, the country's public health agency said on Thursday, from 378 people on Wednesday.The number of positive tests increased to 18,267 from 17,139, it said.
