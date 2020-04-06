The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Swiss coronavirus deaths hit 584, positive tests rise to 21,652

By REUTERS  
APRIL 6, 2020 13:46
The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the country's public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday.
The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said.
After Trump criticism, UN chief says now not time to assess response
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:23 PM
New York has 779 more deaths, governor says social distancing working
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:20 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:16 PM
WHO head dismisses suggestions he's too close to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:15 PM
Man behind France knife attack charged with terrorism offenses, murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:34 PM
WHO head defends handling of coronavirus against Trump criticism
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:33 PM
British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097, up 938
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:32 PM
Italy's Lombardy sees daily death tally slow, but cases accelerate
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:44 PM
Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:34 PM
Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:31 PM
Emergency regulations regarding phone tracking extended
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 04:55 PM
German foreign ministry restricts use of Zoom over security concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 04:48 PM
England's coronavirus death toll rises 828 to 6,483
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 04:24 PM
Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew to counter coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 04:17 PM
Gantz, Netanyahu to continue coalition talks after Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 03:55 PM
