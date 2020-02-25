The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 17:07
ZURICH - Switzerland has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday.
Further details will be provided at 5pm CET, the health department said.
Gesher: Israelis have a 'contract' with the state, and it’s being violate
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 05:41 PM
Lebanon restricts flights to countries with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 05:14 PM
Mike Pompeo: US to respond if Russia, others interferes in 2020 election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 05:09 PM
US says Iran may have suppressed "vital details" on coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 05:05 PM
Spain confirms new case of coronavirus in Catalonia
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 04:42 PM
Brother of Avera Mengistu: We need Israeli public's help
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 04:02 PM
Iranian lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 03:43 PM
Bahrain says 9 new cases of coronavirus registered
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 03:31 PM
Egyptian military mourns Mubarak as 'one of its sons and war leader'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:43 PM
Rally planned for return of Oron Shaul, Abra Mengistu and Hadar Goldin
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/25/2020 02:29 PM
Trump: We're close to finding a coronavirus vaccine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 02:25 PM
Netanyahu expresses 'deep sorrow on the passing of my friend Mubarak'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 02:05 PM
Austria confirms two cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:05 PM
Egyptian presidency mourns Mubarak as 'war hero' and offers condolences to family
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:03 PM
Croatia confirms its first case of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:01 PM
