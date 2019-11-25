The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Syria constitutional talks stuck on first day of new round

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 18:59
GENEVA - Damascus government delegates to a Syrian Constitutional Committee left the second U.N.-sponsored round before it began on Monday, in what opposition members said was a stalling tactic, and it was unclear whether talks would take place on Tuesday.
The talks are meant to be a step forward in what the United Nations says will be a long road to political rapprochement, followed by elections.But experts question whether President Bashar al-Assad will be willing to cede much in any negotiations after his Russian- and Iranian-back forces recaptured large areas of the country in offensives against rebels and militants since 2015.
Syrian television reported that the government delegation left the United Nations in Geneva on Monday because they did not get answers to their proposal to specify a work schedule.
U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen met the two co-chairs from the government and opposition sides and was continuing his consultations with a view to the panel's resumption, a U.N. spokeswoman said.
"The situation is clearly blocked," a Western diplomat said.
The opening round of the first Syrian peace talks in more than a year went "better than most people would have expected," Pedersen told reporters on Nov. 8 after an opening 10-day round.
Forty-five delegates who form the committee' drafting group arrived at the U.N. European headquarters on Monday. The group is made up of 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society but they did not meet together.
"The Constitutional Committee of today was not held. And the reason is there is no agreement on the program or the schedule to be discussed for the meeting," Yahya al-Aridi, a Syrian opposition spokesman, told reporters upon leaving.
"The joint head of the Constitutional Committee from the regime side presented an item which is considered by him to be a schedule, namely it included fighting terrorism, it included lifting of sanctions and the condemnation of what he called the Turkish invasion," Aridi said, describing the government demands as "political."
Opposition delegate Bassma Kodmani said her side had proposed an agenda last week for a structured discussion but had had no reply.
"Now the government delegate comes with an agenda saying they want to discuss 'basic patriotic principles' as a set of pre-conditions to the constitutional discussion," Kodmani told Reuters.
The opposition was willing to discuss such principles as part of the constitutional work but not outside it, she said.
"The approach they (the government) suggest is designed to buy time," Kodmani said.
Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite forces pin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:55 PM
Rocket launched from Gaza Strip into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 06:45 PM
Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:15 PM
Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:14 PM
Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:35 PM
U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:01 PM
Mexico doesn't expect US to designate drug cartels terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:58 PM
Yair Lapid: Netanyahu dragging us into civil war
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:40 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with supporters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:25 PM
Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:01 PM
Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 03:55 PM
IRGC: Iran will destroy Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 03:07 PM
Revolutionary Guards: Iran's enemies will be destroyed if they cross our red lines
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:54 PM
Appeal hearing for Naama Issachar set on December 12
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 02:49 PM
Protesters torch DR Congo mayor's office after massacre
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by