Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syria says joint U.S.-Turkish patrols violate country's sovereignty

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 13:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Syria condemned on Sunday joint U.S.-Turkish patrols in a border strip in the northeast of the country, saying it was a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, an official statement said.

Armed Turkish military vehicles crossed into Syria on Sunday and headed southwest with their U.S. counterparts to begin planned joint patrols to establish a "safe zone" along a border region mainly controlled by Kurdish forces.

The move was also a violation of the "territorial integrity" of Syria, said the Syrian foreign ministry statement, referring to what the government considers attempts by the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia to divide the country.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 8, 2019
Istanbul, Ankara mayors not at risk of being replaced, interior minister says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings