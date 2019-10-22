Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian Kurdish fighters informed U.S. they fulfilled obligations under ceasefire - U.S. official

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 19:40
The commander of Kurdish led-SDF fighters has informed the United States that it has carried out all of its obligations under a U.S.-brokered truce to withdraw all forces from a border area with Turkey in northeastern Syria, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Annkara and Washington are in contact to mutually agree the withdrawal has taken place, and that Turkey's pause in its military offensive into Syria would turn into a permanent halt of the campaign, the official told reporters.


