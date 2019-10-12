Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian Kurdish-led authority: nearly 200,000 people displaced by attack

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 12:33
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Syrian Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria said on Saturday that 191,069 people have been displaced as a result of Turkish military operations.

In a statement, the Kurdish-led authority said the attack had caused successive waves of displacement from Dayrik also known as al-Malikiya at the Iraqi border to Kobani some 400 km (250 miles) to the west.The United Nations on Friday estimated some 100,000 people had left their homes in northern Syria since the offensive began on Wednesday.


