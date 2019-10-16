Syrian Observatory: Syrian government forces enter city of Kobani

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
BEIRUT - Syrian government troops accompanied by Russian forces have entered the city of Kobani, the Syrian Observatory reported on Wednesday.
Their arrival to Kobani comes after a deal cut between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who control the city, and Damascus to deploy the Syrian army to border areas to help fend off a Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria.
