Syrian Observatory: Syrian government forces enter city of Kobani

BEIRUT - Syrian government troops accompanied by Russian forces have entered the city of Kobani, the Syrian Observatory reported on Wednesday.



Their arrival to Kobani comes after a deal cut between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who control the city, and Damascus to deploy the Syrian army to border areas to help fend off a Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria.



