Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian Observatory: Syrian government forces enter city of Kobani

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 20:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Syrian government troops accompanied by Russian forces have entered the city of Kobani, the Syrian Observatory reported on Wednesday.

Their arrival to Kobani comes after a deal cut between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who control the city, and Damascus to deploy the Syrian army to border areas to help fend off a Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Woman charged in London with planning to bomb St Paul's cathedral

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings