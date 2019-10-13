Syrian Observatory: Turkish strike in Ras al Ain kills nine

BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed nine people including five civilians on Sunday.



Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.An official in the Syrian Democratic Forces said a "civilian convoy" had been attacked.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });