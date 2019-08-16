Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian air defense shoots down missile shot from Lebanon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 00:18
Syrian air defense measures were deployed against a missile in the northwestern Masiaf region, Syrian television reported Thursday.

According to a military source, the missile was launched from the north of Lebanon and was intercepted before reaching its target.This is a developing story.


