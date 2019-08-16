Syrian air defense shoots down missile shot from Lebanon - report

Syrian air defense measures were deployed against a missile in the northwestern Masiaf region, Syrian television reported Thursday.



According to a military source, the missile was launched from the north of Lebanon and was intercepted before reaching its target.This is a developing story.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });