Syrian air defense thwarts 'hostile' targets in Jableh
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 21:48
Syria said its air defense systems on Wednesday thwarted hostile targets in Jableh town in Latakia, according to state TV.The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
