Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 02:08
CAIRO - Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday.
The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Ten more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 02:05 AM
Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 563
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 01:51 AM
IDF attacks targets in Gaza following mortar launches
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 01:04 AM
White House calls Trump acquittal 'full vindication and exoneration'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 12:34 AM
US steps up warnings on Russia over Syria, military de-confliction
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 11:47 PM
Trump seeks to delay rape accuser's defamation lawsuit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 11:04 PM
America's 12th case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 10:44 PM
Mortars fired from Gaza Strip at Israel, no casualties reported
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 09:26 PM
Netanyahu: Turkish leader calls me Hitler but our trade goes up
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 07:56 PM
Netanyahu: We used to give and Palestinians get, now we’re receiving
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 07:38 PM
Netanyahu: What we do in one hour Gantz doesn’t do in one year
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 07:23 PM
Teachers NGO joins appeal to court: Allow youngsters to hold office
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 07:07 PM
EU's new foreign policy chief to meet Pompeo in Washington
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 02:42 PM
WHO: 'No known effective' treatments for new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 02:19 PM
Russia says coronavirus vaccine will take 8-10 months to develop
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 02:16 PM
