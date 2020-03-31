Syria accuses Israel as 'hostile targets' shot down over Homs

The Syrian Defense Ministry claimed Israel is behind a Tuesday evening air strike from Lebanese airspace at the city of Homs. In an official statement, the ministry said that Syrian air defense systems were able to intercept some of the Israeli rockets and that they will conduct an investigation into the extent of the damages cause by the "aggression."There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the Syrian media. The ministry added that this is the second time Israeli fighter jets attacked Syria using Lebanese airspace with the first time being on March 5.
Lebanese media also reported on the presence of Israeli jets north of Beirut, which allegedly remained in that country’s airspace for roughly 15 minutes. The Hezbollah associated television channel Al-Mayadeen reported that the targets were missile bases east of Homs. Israel had repeatedly warned that it would not tolerate Iran building its forces in Syria. Past attacks on Iranian based and forces in that country are regarded by many as Israeli actions meant to signal to Syria and to Russia that Israel has redlines it means to keep in the region.