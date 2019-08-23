Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian army encircles rebels in Hama pocket - state TV

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 10:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - The Syrian army encircled rebels in a cluster of towns in northwest Syria's Hama countryside, imposing a "choking siege" and marching deeper into the pocket, state-run Ikhbariya TV said on Friday.

Government forces seized a dozen hills and expanded their control of a main highway there, the channel said in a live broadcast from the nearby town of Khan Sheikhoun.



It said much of the area, which includes a few towns and their environs which insurgents have held for years, was now either under army control of within its firing range. (Reporting by Ellen Francis, Editing by William Maclean)


Related Content

Breaking news
August 23, 2019
Ireland will try to block Mercosur trade deal over Amazon concerns

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings