Syrian army enters city of Raqqa, sets up observation posts

BEIRUT - A group of Syrian soldiers have entered the city of Raqqa and begun setting up some observation posts, pro-Damascus al-Mayadeen TV reported on Wednesday.



The report came days after Kurdish-led forces, who seized the city from Islamic State, cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the border.There was no immediate report on Syrian state media.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });