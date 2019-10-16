Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian army enters city of Raqqa, sets up observation posts

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 14:48
BEIRUT - A group of Syrian soldiers have entered the city of Raqqa and begun setting up some observation posts, pro-Damascus al-Mayadeen TV reported on Wednesday.

The report came days after Kurdish-led forces, who seized the city from Islamic State, cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the border.There was no immediate report on Syrian state media.


