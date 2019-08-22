Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian army opens corridor for people to leave rebel bastion

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 10:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


BEIRUT - Syrian government forces have opened a corridor in the country's northwest for people who want to cross out of insurgent territory to army lines, state news agency SANA said on Thursday.


Damascus "announces the opening of a humanitarian corridor in the (town) of Soran," it said citing a foreign ministry source.

It said the corridor would allow civilians to leave the southern part of Idlib province and the north of Hama, where the army has advanced against rebels with fierce air and ground attacks.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 22, 2019
"We want detail," senior EU official tells Brexit Britain

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings