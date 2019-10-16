Syrian army takes control of military bases left behind by U.S. forces

MOSCOW - The Syrian army has taken control of military bases in northeast Syria that were abandoned by U.S. forces, Russian state TV reported on Wednesday.



President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed U.S. calls for a ceasefire in northeast Syria despite Russia ratcheting up international pressure on Ankara over its "unacceptable" week-long military operation against Kurdish-led forces.



