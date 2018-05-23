May 23 2018
Syrian deputy FM: Pullout of Iran forces not up for discussion

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 10:36
BEIRUT - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday that the withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria was "not up for discussion," Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV reported.

"Whether Iranian forces or Hezbollah withdraw or stay in Syria is not up for discussion because it's the (business) of the Syrian government," the channel cited him as saying.

Washington has demanded Iran make sweeping changes -- from dropping its nuclear program to pulling out of the Syrian conflict -- or face severe economic sanctions.


