Syrian forces intensify attacks on last rebel bastion

By REUTERS
March 13, 2019 18:46
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

AMMAN - The Syrian army aided by Russian warplanes shelled rebel-held towns in northwestern Syria in the most extensive bombardment in weeks against the last remaining rebel bastion in the country, rebels, rescuers and residents said on Wednesday.

Rebels who have fought to topple President Bashar al-Assad for eight years are now largely confined to the enclave in the northwest near the Turkish border. Around 4 million people now live there, including hundreds of thousands of opponents of Assad who fled there from other parts of the country.The enclave is protected by a "de-escalation zone" agreement brokered last year by Assad's main international backers Russia and Iran, and Turkey which has supported the rebels in the past and has sent troops to monitor the truce.

Since early last month, the Syrian army has escalated its shelling of the enclave. The attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured hundreds, and led to tens of thousands of people fleeing frontline areas to camps and towns closer to the Turkish border, rescuers and aid agencies said.



The Syrian army denies targeting civilians and says the army is responding to stepped-up attacks staged by al Qaeda-inspired fighters who aim to wreck the truce and control the area.

Residents along the border area with Turkey could hear heavy overnight aerial strikes that covered a wide stretch of territory from rebel-held areas near government-held Latakia province on the Mediterranean to Idlib city towards the east and extending to adjoining opposition-held parts of northern Hama.

