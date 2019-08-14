Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian government warplane crashes after being targeted by rebels

By REUTERS
August 14, 2019 18:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - A Syrian government warplane crashed in Idlib province on Wednesday after being targeted by rebel groups, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The pro-Syrian opposition TV station Orient said the jet had been shot down in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town towards which government forces are advancing. Syrian state media made no initial mention of such an incident.

The jihadist group Tahrir al-Sham said it shot down a warplane over Idlib province on Wednesday, identifying the jet as a Sukhoi 22.


In a statement released on its Telegram feed, Tahrir al-Sham said the warplane was shot down near the town of al-Tamanah in southern Idlib.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 14, 2019
Panel rejects disqualifying far Right party

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings