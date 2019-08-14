Syrian government warplane crashes after being targeted by rebels

BEIRUT - A Syrian government warplane crashed in Idlib province on Wednesday after being targeted by rebel groups, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.



The pro-Syrian opposition TV station Orient said the jet had been shot down in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town towards which government forces are advancing. Syrian state media made no initial mention of such an incident.

The jihadist group Tahrir al-Sham said it shot down a warplane over Idlib province on Wednesday, identifying the jet as a Sukhoi 22.

In a statement released on its Telegram feed, Tahrir al-Sham said the warplane was shot down near the town of al-Tamanah in southern Idlib.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });