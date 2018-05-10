May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Syrian state media: Israeli missiles hit Syrian air defenses, radar

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 05:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Israeli missiles fired into Syria during an attack on Thursday hit several Syrian air defense positions, a radar position and an ammunition depot, Syrian state media reported.

State media reported that Syrian air defenses had brought down tens of Israeli missiles but added "some of them managed to target a number of air defense (positions), radar and an ammunition depot," state news agency SANA said.

It said some Israeli missiles had been brought down south of the city of Homs.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 10, 2018
Syrian state media: Repeated rounds of Israeli rockets hit Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut