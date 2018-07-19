July 19 2018
Av, 7, 5778
Syrian state media says deal reportedly reached over Quneitra

By REUTERS
July 19, 2018 10:39
BEIRUT - The Syrian state news agency SANA said on Thursday there are reports that a deal has been reached for rebels in Quneitra province to leave to the opposition-held province of Idlib in the northwest or to accept to accept a return of state rule.

The province of Quneitra is located at the frontier with the Golan Heights, and is a target of a Russian-backed government offensive that has forced rebels to surrender across much of the southwest in the last month.

The Syrian state news agency SANA, citing its correspondent, said the deal stipulated a return of the Syrian army to positions it held prior to 2011, when the Syrian conflict erupted.

