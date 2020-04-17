The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Syria's Kurdish-led northeast says first case of coronavirus found

By REUTERS  
APRIL 17, 2020 21:23
The Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast said on Friday that the World Health Organisation had found the area's first case of coronavirus earlier this month after samples were tested in Damascus.
The WHO office in Damascus did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Kurdish-led administration did not provide further evidence of the reported infection.
In the statement, the regional administration said a 53-year-old man had died at a hospital in Qamishli on April 2 and that a sample was sent to Damascus and tested positive for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the coronavirus.
But it said health authorities in the northeast had not initially been made aware of the results.
An official at the Qamishli hospital, which falls under the control of Syria's central government in Damascus, denied the existence of any coronavirus cases so far at the hospital.
Relief organisations have expressed concern about the coronavirus pandemic reaching northeastern Syria, where health infrastructure has been shattered by war and medical supplies are limited.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Pompeo tells Russia's Lavrov any new arms control talks includes China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:28 PM
IDF shoots flares on Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 09:27 PM
Revised Chinese COVID figures bid to 'leave no case undocumented' - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:26 PM
29 elderly test negative for coronavirus after testing positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 08:16 PM
Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 07:55 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises, new cases broadly stable
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 07:30 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 126 to 1,769 -health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 06:22 PM
Indonesia reports most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 05:16 PM
Czech hospitals report cyberattacks day after national watchdog's warning
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 04:18 PM
UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 847 to 14,576
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 04:16 PM
N.Korean leader absence from anniversary event fuels speculation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 03:43 PM
Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 03:40 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll reaches 149
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 03:28 PM
Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 03:17 PM
12 more Palestinians diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 03:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by