The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taliban open to 10-day ceasefire with US

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 17, 2020 07:20
The Taliban will implement a 10-day ceasefire with U.S. troops, a reduction in violence with Afghan forces and discussions with Afghan government officials if it reaches an agreement with U.S. negotiators in talks in Doha, two sources have said.
If an agreement is reached, the move could revive hopes for a long-term solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.Taliban and U.S. negotiation teams met on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the signing of a peace deal, according to a spokesman for the Taliban office in Doha, Qatar.
The talks between the two sides were "useful" and would continue for a few days, the spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said in a tweet early on Friday.
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/17/2020 04:26 AM
US warship spotted sailing through Taiwan Straits after elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 02:36 AM
US and Mexico agree on plan to combat drug, arms trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 01:28 AM
IDF attacks underground Hamas terror cell
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 11:34 PM
Egypt orders the release of Turkish news agency employees
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 11:31 PM
Ukraine says bodies of all 11 Ukrainians in Iran plane crash identified
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 08:03 PM
Iran must compensate relatives of plane-crash victims 5 countries demand
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 05:56 PM
Trump administration violated law by withholding Ukraine aid - US watchdo
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 05:54 PM
First Ethiopian-Israeli IDF female soldier promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 05:42 PM
Incendiary balloons explode in the Eshkol Regional Council, no casualties
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 05:17 PM
Sheldon Adelson trying to lure NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas
  • By JPOST.COM STAFF
  • 01/29/2016 04:59 PM
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett meets Greek Minister of Defense
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 04:47 PM
Caretaker finance minister says Lebanon on brink of forming new gov't
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 04:11 PM
Putin's surprise pick for Russian PM addresses parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 01:37 PM
EU's Borrell holds "frank" talks with Iran's Zarif
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 01:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by