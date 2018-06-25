June 25 2018
Tammuz, 12, 5778
Taliban rejects pleas by Afghan elders for a ceasefire extension

By REUTERS
June 25, 2018 17:43
1 minute read.
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
KABUL - The Taliban on Monday rejected pleas by Afghan elders and activists for an extension of this month's ceasefire and said they amounted to a call for surrender to foreign forces.



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the peace "slogans" and urged civil society activists and others not to join movements he said played into the hands of US and international forces the Taliban wants to force from the country.



"They are not speaking about the occupation or the withdrawal of foreigners. Their objective is that we lay down our weapons and accept the regime imposed by the invaders," he said in a statement.



A truce over the three day Eid al-Fitr festival this month, during which unarmed Taliban fighters mingled with soldiers and civilians in the capital Kabul and other cities has given fresh impetus to the calls for peace, although many also dismiss the ceasefire as a Taliban trick.



A small group of peace marchers who came to Kabul on foot from the southern province of Helmand this month have also gained prominence, with pleas to all sides to end a conflict which has now lasted for 40 years.



"Tribal elders may not be able to bring about peace and create a ceasefire to the whole country but they can for their own districts and they will," said Dawlat Wazir, an elder in Jani Khil district in the eastern province of Paktia.



In Jani Khil, elders held a meeting that drew hundreds of people at the weekend, calling on the government and Taliban forces to refrain from fighting in their area.



"We are so fed up with operations by government forces in our areas that trigger fighting for days," said Malek Sakhto, one of the elders behind the meeting. "We're pleading with the government and the Taliban to agree on a ceasefire and stop killing each other and civilians."



The success of such local initiatives is mixed and may stand little chance as military operations pick up.


