Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Taliban says near 'final agreement' with U.S. to end Afghan war

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 11:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KABUL - The Taliban on Wednesday said it was close to a "final agreement" with U.S. officials on a deal that would see U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for a pledge that the country would not become a haven for other Islamist militant groups.

Negotiations over how to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan have taken place in Qatar's capital, Doha, where the ninth round of talks began last week."We hope to have good news soon for our Muslim, independence seeking nation," Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha said.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
UK's Johnson says lawmakers likely to vote on his plans Oct 21-22

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings