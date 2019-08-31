Taliban suicide bomber hits Afghan police as Kunduz siege continues

A Taliban suicide bomber struck a main square in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz where Afghan forces had gathered to defend the city from falling to the Taliban, officials said on Saturday.



Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Kunduz, said there were initial reports of casualties but no details.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

