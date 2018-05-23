Talks between North and South Korea likely after May 25

WASHINGTON - High-level talks between North and South Korea will likely resume after May 25, once joint US-South Korea joint military drills are completed, a South Korean government spokesman said on Tuesday.



Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for the South Korean presidency, was speaking to reporters in Washington following a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



North Korea last week canceled at the last minute a meeting with senior South Korean officials in protest over joint exercises between Seoul and Washington and also threatened to scrap an unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



