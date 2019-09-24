Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Talks between U.S., N.Korea may happen in 2 to 3 weeks -South's lawmakers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 24, 2019 06:16
SEOUL - North Korea and the United States could resume working-level talks aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear and missile programs within two to three weeks, South Korean lawmakers briefed by a spy agency said on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said a fourth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible within this year, if the negotiations make progress, but did not provide clear evidence.Kim could also visit China for a fifth summit with President Xi Jinping before holding any summit with Trump, the lawmakers told reporters after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service.


