Tamano-Shata: Israeli welfare failed, the govt must take responsibility

Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata slammed Israel’s welfare policy on Tuesday and said that “Israel failed in its welfare policy and it’s time the government will accept full responsibility for that,” according to a press release from her spokesperson.She argued that this increase in poverty could have been avoided if the “one man who is holding us hostage” would not be in power. It is likely she meant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently facing a legal battle after being indicted for bribery and breach of trust. Saying that “there are people behind these numbers” Tamano-Shata added that “welfare and education stand above all other things” and vowed her party will “be able to change where the previous administration failed.”