Teen seriously injured after a tire hits him in the head in the West Bank

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a tractor-trailer tire that exploded while it was being inflated in a settlement in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in the West Bank.



Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment on the scene and then was sent to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital with a head injury.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });