Teen seriously injured after a tire hits him in the head in the West Bank

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 30, 2019 23:37
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a tractor-trailer tire that exploded while it was being inflated in a settlement in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in the West Bank.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment on the scene and then was sent to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital with a head injury.


October 31, 2019
U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran

By REUTERS

