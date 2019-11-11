Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Tel Aviv City Council approves public transport on Shabbat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 20:46
Tel Aviv city council approved by a majority of 19 to 6 to permit public transport operations on Shabbat.

Public transportation on Shabbat is largely prohibited throughout the country, with a few exceptions, but some municipalities have in recent years adopted public transportation services which differ from the legal definition, thus allowing them to bypass the restrictions.Operations will start from November 22.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


