Tel Aviv City Council approves public transport on Shabbat

Tel Aviv city council approved by a majority of 19 to 6 to permit public transport operations on Shabbat.



Public transportation on Shabbat is largely prohibited throughout the country, with a few exceptions, but some municipalities have in recent years adopted public transportation services which differ from the legal definition, thus allowing them to bypass the restrictions.Operations will start from November 22.



Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.





