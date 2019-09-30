Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ten militants killed after Somalia attack: U.S. military

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 19:39
WASHINGTON - The U.S. military said on Monday that U.S. and partnered forces had killed 10 militants and destroyed a vehicle after Somali insurgents mounted an ambitious attack on a base where U.S. special forces train Somali commandos.

"In response to this attack and in self-defense, U.S Africa Command conducted two airstrikes and used small arms fire targeting al-Shabaab terrorists," a U.S. military statement said."It is assessed U.S. and partner forces killed ten terrorists and destroyed one vehicle involved in the attack," the statement said.
The military added that no U.S. or partner forces were injured in the al Shabaab attack.


