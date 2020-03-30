Terrorist opens fire at Israeli security forces Shoefat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 30, 2020 19:00
At least one Palestinian terrorist fired at an Israeli security force comprised of Police and Border Police forces on Monday at the Shoefat refugee camp.There were no injuries reported as one suspect was arrested.
