Terrorist organizations in Gaza: 'We welcome the heroic attack'

Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip welcomed the shooting incident in the Barkan industrial zone in the West Bank, in which three people were wounded, two of them critically, on Sunday morning.
"We welcome the heroic attack, which points to the activities of our people against the crimes of occupation in Gaza and Khan al-Ahmar and the settlements in the West Bank," Hamas said in a statement.
Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) said "we welcome the attack in Nablus, which is a message of our people's resistance against the plans for Judaization and the settlements and as a response to aggression."
The Islamic Jihad claimed "this is a reaction from the angry and rebellious West Bank in response to occupation crimes in Gaza, Jerusalem and Khan al-Ahmar."
