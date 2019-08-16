Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Terrorist previously imprisoned in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 16:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The terrorist, who ran over a brother and sister in the West Bank on Friday afternoon, has been identified as 26-year-old Ala Harimi from Bethlehem according to Y Net. 

Reports say Harimi has ties with Fatah and the Islamic Jihad. He was imprisoned in Israel between 2014-2015 for "popular terrorism."  


