Terrorists shoot and hit a vehicle in West Bank

Terrorist shot at and hit a passenger vehicle in the West Bank early Friday morning, occuring at an intersection near the settlement of Binyamin.
The shooter apparently fired 12 bullets at the car. No injuries were reported. Upon being hit by the bullets, the car continued onward towards the settlement, where the driver notified IDF forces in the area.
