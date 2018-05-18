May 18 2018
Texas gunman may have killed 10 people, sheriff says

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 19:04
May 18 - As many as 10 people may have died, a majority of them students, in the latest US high school shooting, according to the Texas sheriff for the county where a gunman opened fire in Santa Fe High School on Friday.



The suspected shooter, now in custody, was a student at the school, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, adding the campus is still considered an active crime scene.

"There are multiple fatalities. It could be anywhere between eight to 10," he told a press briefing.


