The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Thai airport says still limiting virus scans as 7th patient reported

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 25, 2020 15:22
Thailand's busiest airport said on Saturday it was awaiting more information from Chinese authorities before deciding whether to expand screening of passengers arriving from China to try to detect the new coronavirus.
Thailand has seven confirmed cases in the outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Some 41 people have died in China and more than 1,300 have been infected globally, most of them in China.
Bangkok's Survanabhumi Airport said it had begun temperature scans on passengers arriving from Guangzhou and Wuhan, but not all Chinese cities. Flights from Wuhan have been canceled because it is under quarantine.
"We will perform a virus scan if the Chinese government announces to watch out for other cities apart from Wuhan and Guangzhou," the General Manager of Survanabhumi Airport, Suthirawat Suwannawat, told reporters.
China is Thailand's biggest source of tourists and had nearly 11 million visitors from there last year.
As concern grows in Thailand over the possibility of a bigger outbreak, some social media users have accused the government of caring more about the money from Chinese tourists arriving during the Lunar New Year holiday than public health.
"Our country can control the situation well. We’ve had patients who are being treated and are improving, many have also gone home," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.
Government agencies including the health, tourism and transport ministries are due to meet on Sunday to come up with protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Russia in talks with China to help its citizens leave Wuhan - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:57 PM
France plans evacuation of French nationals from Wuhan, China - SCMP
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 03:19 PM
Beijing to halt all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 02:23 PM
US to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 01:49 PM
China's Hubei province to ensure medium-to-long term materials reserves
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 12:45 PM
Wuhan to build second designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 11:49 AM
Clashes in Baghdad wound 7, authorities remove barriers and open roads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 11:17 AM
Sanya, China shuts down tourist sites to prevent spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 10:58 AM
Two Rohingya women killed as Myanmar army shells village
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:13 AM
Starbucks shuts shops, suspends delivery in Hubei, China amid outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 07:09 AM
France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 01:00 AM
Trump thanks Chinese President Xi for efforts to contain Coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/25/2020 12:20 AM
Coronavirus worries have surgical masks flying off shelves in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 11:53 PM
New Orleans Saints fighting release of emails with Catholic church
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 10:39 PM
France declares first two confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 10:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by