Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases and one death

BANGKOK - Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death since the outbreak to 7.The latest victim was a 68-year-old man from Nonthaburi province who had attended a crowded boxing match in Bangkok where there had been a cluster of infections, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman said.Thai authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, while authorities on the resort island of Phuket have asked people to stay home between 8 pm to 3 am in a new restriction on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.