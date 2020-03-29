The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases and one death

By REUTERS  
MARCH 29, 2020 08:09
BANGKOK - Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.
The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death since the outbreak to 7.The latest victim was a 68-year-old man from Nonthaburi province who had attended a crowded boxing match in Bangkok where there had been a cluster of infections, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman said.
Thai authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, while authorities on the resort island of Phuket have asked people to stay home between 8 pm to 3 am in a new restriction on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
