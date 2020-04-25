The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Thailand reports 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death

By REUTERS  
APRIL 25, 2020 08:13
 BANGKOK - Thailand reported 53 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 48-year-old Thai man who was infected with the virus along with four other family members.
Of the new cases, three were linked to previous cases, one had no known links, and 42 are migrant workers who have been under quarantine at an immigration detention centre in the southern province of Songkhla.
Seven other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,907 cases and 51 deaths, while 2,547 patients have recovered and gone home.


Tags Thailand Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
UK to start trials on whether plasma could help COVID-19 patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 04:08 AM
Trump signs emergency relief bill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 03:00 AM
Two brothers die in car accident near Omer on highway 60
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 02:45 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 01:08 AM
US warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 09:12 PM
Rate of new coronavirus cases in Italy rise, while death rate lowers
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:42 PM
Coamo: Coronavirus came to New York from Europe not China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:41 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 109 to 2,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:30 PM
Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:00 PM
The United States coronavirus death toll tops 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 06:46 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll lowest in a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:38 PM
UK says limited progress made with EU in round two of Brexit talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:35 PM
UK coronavirus death toll in hospital rises to 19,506
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:32 PM
Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:04 PM
Lockdown on Beit Shemesh, Netivot to be decided before Shabbat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 03:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by