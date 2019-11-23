The IDF shot down a drone on its way from Gaza to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 23, 2019 19:26
IDF force shot down a drone which was trying to get into Israel from the Gaza Strip, Ynet reports. There were no causalities and no damage was caused. The drone carried no explosives and was taken by the IDF for further examination.
